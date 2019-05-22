Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID ELWIN STURTEVANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID ELWIN STURTEVANT David Elwin Sturtevant, 87 passed into eternal rest at Kadlec Medical Center on Thursday, May 9, 2019 after an extended period of unmanageable pain from multiple health issues. Born on July 14th, 1931 in Redlands, CA, the 8th of 9 children to Halsey and Lulu Sturtevant, he is survived by sisters, Louise Reaghard of Georgetown, TX, Doris Stockton of Redlands, CA, brother Floyd Sturtevant of Laughlin, NV, and numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Beaumont, CA High School in 1949, worked with his brother Ferd, in the irrigation pump business in Lancaster, CA until he was drafted into the Marine Corp and served 2 years during the Korean War. David and Margaret (Margie) Shrock were teenage "sweethearts" and eloped to Las Vegas , NV on Feb. 18th,1951, remaining devoted, "For Better or Worse", for 68 years. Upon discharge, he returned to the pump business, eventually becoming the sole owner of "Sturtevant Pumps and Machinery" and was considered a well respected business man. During this period, Sandra was born in 1954, Donna was born in 1956, and son Richard was born in 1959 in Lancaster. In 1965 news of "bountiful" water available for irrigation in Washington drew us to Pasco to farm, retiring in 2009. Son, John, completed our family in 1970. David was a perfectionist and loved to work physically hard, especially with his family beside him. Even after "retirement", he helped Richard and John bale hay until he felt it was unsafe. He was proud of all his children's achievements , but most of all, their characters. Over the years he accompanied his sons to watch them ride their motorcycles in motocross. He learned to love fishing in his later years and loved sharing it with his son, John, and especially teaching it to grandchildren. Love of family was number one. He will be sorely missed and survived by his proud "farmer's wife", Margie, daughter Sandra Darnold (Bill), of Spokane, Granddaughter, Sarah Roberts (Jeremy), great grandson, Ethan, Vancouver, WA. Grandson, Jason Robisch (Cherie), great granddaughter, Carly, great grandson, Drew, Oro Valley, AZ. , Daughter, Donna Kelly (Dennis), Spokane, WA, Grand-daughter Blair Saiz (Jordan), great grand-daughter, Charlotte, St Paul, MN., son, Richard Sturtevant (Peggy), Pasco, WA., grandson, Matthew Sturtevant, Richland, WA., grandson, Jim Sturtevant, Ridgecrest, CA., son, John Sturtevant (Dawn), Pasco, WA., grandson, Alex Goin, Richland, WA. We are very grateful that family members were able to be with David 24 hours during his hospitalization and the compassion offered to us by all the staff of Kadlec. Neptune Cremation is in charge of the arrangements. David had requested no ceremony.

