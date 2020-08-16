DAVID FREEPONS David Anthony Freepons, 68, of Kennewick passed away July 25th in a climbing accident on Mt. Jefferson in Oregon. Dave was born to Donald and Veda (Hensley) Freepons on Feb 26, 1952 in Pasco, WA. He spent his younger years in Grandview helping his father farm. Dave graduated from Prosser High School in 1970, and Wenatchee Valley College in 1974. While in Wenatchee he met his true love, Sandra Fisher. Dave and Sandy were married in 1974. Dave farmed before moving to Pasco in 1985 where he owned and operated a print shop for many years. Dave and Sandy's family grew with foster kids, and later adopted Michael and Matthew. At the time of his passing, Dave was a delivery truck driver for WCP Solutions in Kennewick. Dave was a man of God and longtime member of Sozo (Word of Faith) Church in Kennewick serving in Royal Rangers and Joshua's Men. Dave proudly served his country for 20 years as an Army Reserves Drill Sargent. He was active in Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary Club and the Classical Guitar Society of Tri-Cities. Dave was an avid outdoorsman and mountaineer, and mentored many through the Venture Crew and the Inter-Mountain Alpine Club (IMAC) organizations. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Sandy. He is survived by his sons, Michael Cooper, Matthew Freepons; brothers, Dan (Dianne), Stu (Myriam), Brian (Linda), Joel (Katie) Freepons and sister, Margaret (Bob) Novy, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. David's family extended well beyond those related to him. He reached so many in his life, with his kindness, his willingness to help and teach, his depth of spirit and huge heart. In tribute to how he died, his friend Walter said it well, "he was close to God, and always on top of the world". Dave, we honor you, and will miss and love you always. The family would like to thank the Search and Rescue Teams led by Sgt. Pond, who carefully coordinated Dave's recovery off the mountain. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to them at 'Camp Sherman Hasty Team', 675 NW Cherry Lane, Madras, OR 97741. Due to current limitations on gatherings, a Celebration of Dave's life will be live streamed Aug 20, 2020 at 6:00 pm PST at https://bit.ly/SozoYouTube
. The link to the SozoYouTube will also be available on Dave's Facebook page.