DAVID GUSTAFSON Hillcrest Memorial Center David Gustafson, 71, of Richland, WA passed away at home on September 7, 2019. David was born on June 1, 1948 in Fargo, N.D. to Glenn and Dorothy Gustafson. David lived in the Tri-City area for 50 years and during that time he worked in the Hanford area as a Union Plumber and Pipefitter with Local 598 of which he was a member. David is survived by his children; Sara (David) Hussey, Mandy (Nemecio) Lopez and Michael Gustafson; grandchildren Daniel (Tia) Cruzen, Izabela Lopez, Nemecio Lopez IV, Michael Gustafson and Liam Hussey; brothers; Gregory (Marilyn) Gustafson and Glenn (Mildred) Gustafson; sister Mary (Edward) Christl; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1-3p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA. For online condolences visit www.Hillcrest memorialcenter.com under the obituary section.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 12, 2019