DAVID HENRY STARKE Einan's at Sunset In the early morning hours of April 10, 2019, David Henry Starke peacefully and quietly slipped away from us in his sleep. Dave was born son of William Chris Starke and Milded Carol Starke in Sheridan, WY on January 27, 1943. He is survived by his daughters Carie Ann Starke, Carolea Starke-Metcalf and Darlene Starke; his, brother, William Starke and his grandchildren Trysten David Starke, Heather Aske, Nathan Peterson, Sharaya Peterson. He was preceded by his brothers John Jon Starke, Richard Starke and Robert Rusty Starke. Dave went to school in Idaho at Priest River High School as part of the class of "62" where he made many lifelong friends he still gathered with every year. He spent most of his life in the Ironworker trade where he traveled the world making many friends and experiencing a full adventurous life. He was an amazing teacher, not only in his field but in life lessons. Dave always had an ear and wise words for those wanting his guidance. He was a man like no other who feared nothing and enjoyed life to its fullest. He found joy in being out in nature just soaking it all in but was in his paradise when he was fishing. "Work hard, so you can play hard", he would say, and he lived his life by those words. He will be missed greatly by so many people that were lucky enough to share in his life. There will be a celebration of Dave's life on his property in Kennewick on June 8th at noon with the property being left open till the 9th for those who would like to stay and share even more memories of this amazing man. Please feel free to contact his daughter Carie Starke at 503-853-2689 for any additional information or just to reach out and share memories. A memorial Facebook page has been started to share memories and stories and where information will also be posted about the celebration of life.

