DAVID JOSEPH OHAD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home David Ohad passed away Sept. 17, 2019 at his home in Kennewick. He had lived in Kennewick for many years, working in auto sales, and most recently as a court security guard. David had enthusiasm for life and love for people. That brought him a world of friends. He was passionate about golf, motorcycles and enjoyed good conversation with friends and family. He is survived by his son Tad; and two sisters, Diane, in Portland, OR and Marie in Coeur d'Alene, ID. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mueller's Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St. in Kennewick WA.

