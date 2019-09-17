Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID L. FRANK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID L. FRANK Einan's at Sunset David L. Frank, 91, of Richland, Washington, passed away on September 10, 2019 at home. David was born on April 17, 1928 in Beaverton, Oregon to parents Lucy and John Frank. At the young age of eight, David's father passed away and his mother raised him as a single parent. He went on to attend Hillsboro High School and played on the basketball team. During his high school years, in the summers, he would work at the Oregon shipyard. After high school David went to work for Hanford in 1948. He was married but divorced with 3 children in the early 50s. Some of David's proudest moments included his family, especially witnessing his son Duane get his Master's Degree in Computer science. He was also incredibly proud of building a cabin at Spouts Springs and wintering in Arizona with his beloved wife, Marlene Frank. He also received a couple rewards for his work and ideas as an Engineering Technician. David was very athletic and won several national double titles playing tennis on a team in Arizona, receiving his last title at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his mother Lucy Frank, father John Frank, sister Ortha Baughman, and brothers Fred Pulcipher, Eugene Pulcipher and Earl Frank. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene (Richter) Frank, his children David A. Frank (Kayoko), Jim Frank, Saundra Clark (Rod) and Duane Frank, his brother John Frank (Lona) of Beaverton, Oregon and grandchildren Anthony and Kendra Frank of Richland, Washington, Yo Frank and Jun Frank of California, Etoile of San Francisco, California, Matthew Clark of Tucson, Arizona. He is also survived by great grandson Milo and great granddaughter Minako Frank in California. A Life Celebration Graveside will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Hwy, Richland, Washington, 99352, on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Charitable donations can be made to Heartlink's Hospice, 3920 Outlook Rd. Sunnyside, WA 98944; , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601; and Redeemer Lutheran Church, 520 Thayer Dr., Richland, WA, 99352. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 17, 2019

