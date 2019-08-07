Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID LEE INLOW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID LEE INLOW David Lee left our family on July 30, 2019. David was born in Kennewick, WA on August 25, 1989 and lived his entire life in the Tri-Cities. He grew into a very loving and strong, hardworking young man. He was a certified welder and was employed by Artistic Trees of Richland, WA. His family was extremely important to him. He loved to cook and could make something out of nothing. He was really good at a dish he called "train wreck." He enjoyed large family functions, motorcycles and just a plain old "Good time" doing whatever. David is survived by his daughters, Kyilee, Avalynah and son, Avery; his finance'- Marisa Fuentes and her children-Amelia, Marley, Ci-Ci and Joe; mother and step-father Judie and Jim Shoemaker; Sisters-Mary (Rich) Wilkinson and Christina (Jason) Beck. Brothers-James (Cassandra) Braithwaite, Corey Inlow and Darrell Inlow; Grandparents-Dennis and June Smurthwaite; plus Aunts, Uncles, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews creating a large family as well as a world of friends, especially Treavor and Justin. He is missed more than he ever could know. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Enian's at Sunset, Richland, WA.

