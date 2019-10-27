Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID LEE STYRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID LEE STYRIS Einan's at Sunset David Lee Styris passed away on Wednesday, October 9 th in Richland. He was born April 21st, 1932 in Pomona, California, the only child of Eli and Mary Styris. He was raised in Reno, Nevada. He was an avid out- doors- man his entire life, starting in his youth with trapping rabbits and coyotes in the rugged hills around Reno. He loved fly fishing, skiing, backpacking, windsurfing, kayakinganything that allowed him to be outside in nature. David graduated from Reno High School in 1950. After high school, he went on to serve in the Army, earned a Bachelor of Science degree at Pomona College, and Masters and PhD in Physics at University of Arizona in Tucson. He did post-doctoral work at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and then was a professor of physics working with undergraduate and graduate students at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington. In 1974, he began working as a research scientist at Battelle (PNNL) in Richland, Washington. He loved his work and got to travel the world lecturing and collaborating with scientists from many different countries. After retirement, he remained extremely active, traveling with his wife Pat, cross country skiing in the winter and kayaking in the summer. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat, their daughter Ahn Lee Horn, son-in-law Douglas Horn, grandson Nathan Horn and granddaughter Nina Horn. The family would like to thank the staff and patients at Chinook Davita Dialysis in Richland for the loving care and camaraderie David received there over the last five years. A memorial service and reception will take place Saturday, November 2nd , 2:00pm at Events at Sunset, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 27, 2019

