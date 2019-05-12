Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID MATTHEW MARX. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID MATTHEW MARX David Matthew Marx, age 36, died on January 7, 2019, in Springfield, Oregon, from complications of the flu and pneumonia. He was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 9, 1982. He grew up in Richland where he attended the local schools including Hanford High School. His favorite school activities were being involved in discussion groups and choir. David loved swimming, boating, and hiking during vacations at the family cabin in Montana. David joined the Army National Guard and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as, Hurricane Katrina cleanup. He felt a close camaraderie with his buddies in Charlie Company with whom he served. One thing that drew him to the National Guard was a desire to help others, and responding to disasters was the National Guard's primary purpose when he enlisted. David was always ready to help someone in need in whatever way he could, and easily befriended others regardless of their place in life. Following his military service, he spent time in carpentry, security, and cashier work. One of his favorite pastimes was sharing ideas and stories with a group of friends, and playing computer games. He will be dearly missed by his family and his many friends. He is survived by his parents Emmett and Amedee Marx, brother Brian (Ronna), nephews: Christian and Nathan of Tigard, Oregon, sister Aaron Singleton of Milwaukee, Oregon, sister Juliet of Medical Lake, Washington, and brother Andrew (Reva), nephews: Michael, Matthew, and Mason of Yakima. A service honoring David is planned for May 20th at 1:30 in the shelter at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery at 21702 West Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Washington 99022. A celebration of life reception will follow the service. It will be at the Longhorn BBQ at 7611 West Sunset Highway Ste 2, Spokane, Washington 99224.

