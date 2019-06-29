Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID PAUL LETTRICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID PAUL LETTRICK Richland, WA 6-18-2019 David Paul Lettrick passed away unexpectedly on June 18th due to heart failure at 52 in Richland, WA and was born November 4th 1966 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. David's family moved from Wisconsin to Sunnyvale, CA in the late 60's and then in the 70's moved to Cast-roville, CA and lived on a Rabbit and Horse ranch with his family. David had many friends over the years and one of his best friends while growing up on the ranch was Gibby and they both enjoyed many hours fishing together at Moss Landing, CA in the Monterey Bay area. David also enjoyed and had a passion for creating hand drawings of just about everything over the years and was a favorite hobby of his throughout his life. David attended Elkhorn Elementary and Middle school, North Monterey County High School and graduated from Bay Valley Technical College with an associate's degree in Technical Drafting while living in California. After college David moved to Kennewick, WA in the 90's to live and work and was married and had two children. David mostly work in construction and roofing and even had his own home improvement business but retired from those professions. He was a loving father and helped raised his children over the years. David unfortunately had some life and illness challenges but always persevered as his own person who was a kind man. Later after his children had grown he moved in with his ill mother in Richland, WA to care for her over the last years of his life. David is survived by his son Jacob Lettrick and Wife Mickie and Granddaughter Adessah, Daughter Julia Lettrick and Grandson Blake, Mother Leilani Fink, Father Joseph W Lettrick Sr, Sister Catherine Brandner, Brother Joseph W Lettrick Jr, and many other relatives and friends. David was loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends but will never be forgotten may he rest in peace.

