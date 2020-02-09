Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Rivers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID JOSEPH RIVERS Simple Crematory David J. Rivers II, retired Las Vegas attorney, educator and Marine Vietnam Veteran, concluded a colorful life and a 16 month battle with PTSD on January 20, 2020. Born in Richland Washington November 27, 1946 to Wilma and Bartolo Rivers, David graduated in 1965 from Columbia High School in Richland a place to which he returned annually to reconnect with lifetime friends and memories. In 1966 David became a Marine, serving honorably in Viet Nam in 1967 and 1968 before moving to Las Vegas. In 1972 David earned a Bachelor's Degree with distinction in education from UNLV and began teaching in the Clark County School District, soon moving into District administration. In 1976 David received his Master's Degree in education from UNLV as a member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society. David's intellectual passion was the law, and after 3 years at Arizona State University, he received his Juris Doctorate degree with highest honors in 1983. David moved back to Las Vegas and began his 30 year practice of law with the firm of Lionel, Sawyer & Collins, retiring and ending his civil litigation and construction law practice in the firm of Leavitt, Sully & Rivers in 2013. David took pride in his Comanche and Apache Native American heritage, serving the tribal community as a legal advisor and tribal judge during his distinguished legal career. David's passion for the law was exceeded only by his passion for vehicles. From the Porsche 928 "daily driver" that he drove to work, to the most exotic, classic cars, trucks and rods, David owned and collected vehicles over his lifetime that were the envy of every "car guy" in Clark County. Whether washing and waxing, tinkering in his garage, gathering on weekends with his classic car soul mates or driving his latest hot rod treasure to a car show out of town, David found pride and joy in abundance. David and his loving wife, Kathy traveled the country extensively to experience and absorb the beauty and adventures offered by the land that David loved and defended. He cherished every moment with his daughter, Sarah, and was as proficient at loving both Kathy and Sarah as he was arguing a case or perfecting a classic vehicle. David's family and his community have lost a treasured and colorful cornerstone. David is survived by his wife, Kathy Rivers, daughter Sarah Rivers and brother Michael Rivers, all of Las Vegas. Services will be held at 1:00PM, Sunday February 16, 2020 at Canyon Ridge Christian Church. 6200 West Lone Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89130.

