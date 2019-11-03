Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID "KEVAN" ROMINE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVID "KEVAN" ROMINE May 8, 1954 October 24, 2019 Kevan Romine, 65, of West Richland, WA, passed away October 24, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, WA, from complications of a heart attack. He was surrounded by family and friends. Kevan was born to Burvil and Velma D. (Jones) Romine May 8, 1954 in Kenne-wick, WA. He grad-uated from Richland High School, Class of 1973. After graduation, he worked in Vancouver, WA at Alcoa Aluminum until the plant closed, then with Trim Systems as a die cutter for the interiors of Freightliner Trucks. When his mother became disabled, he moved back to West Richland to be her caretaker for many years. He took kind and excellent care of her until her passing. His passions were bird hunting, Green Bay Packers football, and training his English Pointer hunting dogs. If a Packers game was playing on a day he planned to hunt, he had a hard time deciding which event had priority. He loved spending time with his friends and family. His nephews and nieces were particular favorites, and they returned that affection to him. Kevan was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Rick Salas. He is survived by an aunt, Arelene Martin; an uncle, Richard (Joyce) Jones; his sisters, Barbara Salas of Battle Ground, WA and Debra Ellingsworth of Clarkston, WA; nieces Denise Salas and Alicia Salas; nephews Chad Carver, Shane Ellingsworth, and Damon Ellingsworth; three grand-nieces and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made The Humane Society or to in Kevan's name.

DAVID "KEVAN" ROMINE May 8, 1954 October 24, 2019 Kevan Romine, 65, of West Richland, WA, passed away October 24, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, WA, from complications of a heart attack. He was surrounded by family and friends. Kevan was born to Burvil and Velma D. (Jones) Romine May 8, 1954 in Kenne-wick, WA. He grad-uated from Richland High School, Class of 1973. After graduation, he worked in Vancouver, WA at Alcoa Aluminum until the plant closed, then with Trim Systems as a die cutter for the interiors of Freightliner Trucks. When his mother became disabled, he moved back to West Richland to be her caretaker for many years. He took kind and excellent care of her until her passing. His passions were bird hunting, Green Bay Packers football, and training his English Pointer hunting dogs. If a Packers game was playing on a day he planned to hunt, he had a hard time deciding which event had priority. He loved spending time with his friends and family. His nephews and nieces were particular favorites, and they returned that affection to him. Kevan was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Rick Salas. He is survived by an aunt, Arelene Martin; an uncle, Richard (Joyce) Jones; his sisters, Barbara Salas of Battle Ground, WA and Debra Ellingsworth of Clarkston, WA; nieces Denise Salas and Alicia Salas; nephews Chad Carver, Shane Ellingsworth, and Damon Ellingsworth; three grand-nieces and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made The Humane Society or to in Kevan's name. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.