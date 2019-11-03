DAVID "KEVAN" ROMINE May 8, 1954 October 24, 2019 Kevan Romine, 65, of West Richland, WA, passed away October 24, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Richland, WA, from complications of a heart attack. He was surrounded by family and friends. Kevan was born to Burvil and Velma D. (Jones) Romine May 8, 1954 in Kenne-wick, WA. He grad-uated from Richland High School, Class of 1973. After graduation, he worked in Vancouver, WA at Alcoa Aluminum until the plant closed, then with Trim Systems as a die cutter for the interiors of Freightliner Trucks. When his mother became disabled, he moved back to West Richland to be her caretaker for many years. He took kind and excellent care of her until her passing. His passions were bird hunting, Green Bay Packers football, and training his English Pointer hunting dogs. If a Packers game was playing on a day he planned to hunt, he had a hard time deciding which event had priority. He loved spending time with his friends and family. His nephews and nieces were particular favorites, and they returned that affection to him. Kevan was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Rick Salas. He is survived by an aunt, Arelene Martin; an uncle, Richard (Joyce) Jones; his sisters, Barbara Salas of Battle Ground, WA and Debra Ellingsworth of Clarkston, WA; nieces Denise Salas and Alicia Salas; nephews Chad Carver, Shane Ellingsworth, and Damon Ellingsworth; three grand-nieces and many cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made The Humane Society or to in Kevan's name.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 3, 2019