DAVID DEAN STEARNS David Dean Stearns, 72, passed away 5 March 2020 at his home. He was born 6 August 1947 in Boise, Idaho to David Amsden and Jean Davella Stearns. David spent most of his childhood in Pasco. He loved picnics, boating, and being near the water. Dave loved history and spent many hours on genealogy. He loved connecting with his relatives to discuss Old Times. After returning home from the Marine Corps, Dave married Mara Harp, also of Pasco. They celebrated 50 years together in 2019. He is survived by his wife Mara, daughter DaMara Orr, son Aaron Stearns, grandson DAaron Orr, son in law Kenneth Orr III, sisters Kathy Hiles and Cheryl Large, brothers Michael Stearns and Barry Stearns, and his father David A. Stearns.

