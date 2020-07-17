David Walters

DAVID MARTIN WALTERS March 14, 1949 July 7, 2020 David was born in El Cajon, Ca and moved to Oregon with his Mother and Father in the early '50s. He lived in North Bend and graduated from North Bend High School in 1967. He worked for the U.S. Forest Service, in Gold Beach, OR where he met his future father-in-law, the fire boss. After meeting Susan, they were married a year later. They moved to Grants Pass, where David worked with a local surveyor. Their first child, Donald, was born in 1970. Then moved to Coos Bay, where David worked for the City of North Bend. After the birth of their second son, Steven, they moved to Coquille, to work for the City of Coquille. He worked for Hinds Supply in Medford and Tacoma, WA and the family moved to Bonney Lake. In 1988, he was working for Pacific Waterworks and transferred to the store in Pasco. He also worked for the City of Pasco and his favorite job was driving a bus for the Arc of Tri-cities. He dearly loved working with all the kids. David's greatest passion was the time he spent with his sons and their friends. He loved being with young people. He loved supporting his boys, whether it was for a 4X4 desert race or a drag show. He has also been an avid supporter of the LGBT community and his kids with developmental disabilities at the Arc. Most recently, he advocated for Juniper Dunes Recreation area and lobbied for an access road so more people could enjoy it without trespassing. David had very strong opinions about his causes but was open to discussing opposing views on nearly any topic. David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Susan of Kennewick and his youngest son Steven, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren of Tacoma. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Merna Avis Eggers Walters, his Father, Marion Donald Walters, and his eldest Son, Donald Clayton Walters. There will be no formal services at this time due to COVID. There will be a gathering in Juniper Dunes on Saturday, July 18th. Details on Peak Putters Facebook page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store