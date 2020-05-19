DAVID ADAM WATSON 11/1/93 5/15/20 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Passed away on May 15, 2020 due to complications from Cystic Fibrosis which he suffered with his whole life. Born November 1, 1993 to Pamela & Adam in Richland, WA. David attended Ridge View Elementary and White Pass Junior and Senior High School. He was an avid online gamer and enjoyed fishing with his Pops. His love of hunting led him to be a meat lover always craving steak and raw bacon. Duke, Toby, Beast, and Luna, his dogs, were the center of his world and filled him with happiness. Learning he was going to become an Uncle gave him great pride. He is survived by his parents Pamela Sweeney and Adam Watson, sister Megan Sweeney, grand- parents Curtis & Lonetta Docken and David & Ann Watson as well as numerous relatives and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland, WA. The family invites you to sign the online guestbook at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 19, 2020.