DAVID WAYNE STEVENS David Wayne Stevens passed away February, 9th, 2019 at the Inland Valley Medical Center, Murrieta, Ca. He was born To John and Madge Stevens in Covina, Ca. July 30th 1944 Grew up in La Puente, Ca. went to Fair Grove and Workman High. Joined the Marine Corps. In 1962. Staff Sargent, Recon for 8531 H&S Company, 1st Battalion 9th. Completed Jump School, at Kadina Airbase, in Okinawa. Viet Nam, Veteran. Received many metals; including the Purple Heart with Clusters. Dave was also a heavy Equipment operator, for his Union local out of Ca, and Ore,. He loved to Hunt, Fish, and riding his Harley. He was preceded in death by his Parents John and Madge Stevens and 2nd wife Patricia. He is Survived by; his 2 sisters Jeanne Sumner and Linda Jo Nachtmann, His Children & Step Children; Wendy, Jeff, Jacob, Rob Larson, Lori Larson by 10 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Whom all Love Him.

