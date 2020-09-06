Deana Marie Silvas
August 16, 1960 - August 29, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - 60, passed away on August 29th at her home in Kennewick surrounded by family. Deana was born August 16th, 1960 in Watsonville CA. to Louella and Donald Leckenby. Deana grew up in Finley WA. Then later moved to Kennewick and married Ruben Silvas October 2, 1982. Deana was an amazing wife and mother; she took a lot of pride in her home and family. To call her a homemaker would be an understatement, she's the glue that held us all together. Her feisty, fearless personality was one of her greatest attributes but so was her ability to love and nurture without any hesitation. She was loyal and honest, a straight shooter that would tell you exactly what was on her mind without holding back. Deana is survived by her husband Ruben Silvas Sr. and her children Ruben Silvas Jr. Leanne (Sean) Brown, Grandchildren Jazmine Brown(Justin Hoang) , Izaac Brown and Izabella Brown, two brothers Robert Leckenby and Joe (Teresa) Leckenby, sister Ramy (Jim)Kupukaa. As well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Deana is proceeded in death by her parents and brother Gene Leckenby. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family graveside service has already been held.
.