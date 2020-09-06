I am so sorry for your loss of Deana - she definitely was, as her family described "...a loyal, honest, straight shooter..." and had the "ability to love and nurture without any hesitation." I am a former teacher in the KSD and had her son in my class. Deana was a very active parent- she and Ruben Sr. were understanding, generous, and parents I could count on for support. I am so saddened for Ruben Sr., Ruben Jr., Leanne and the extended family. My heart and prayers go out to all of you. Thinking of all of you at this time.

Helen Jensen

Friend