1/1
Deana Marie Silvas
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deana Marie Silvas
August 16, 1960 - August 29, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - 60, passed away on August 29th at her home in Kennewick surrounded by family. Deana was born August 16th, 1960 in Watsonville CA. to Louella and Donald Leckenby. Deana grew up in Finley WA. Then later moved to Kennewick and married Ruben Silvas October 2, 1982. Deana was an amazing wife and mother; she took a lot of pride in her home and family. To call her a homemaker would be an understatement, she's the glue that held us all together. Her feisty, fearless personality was one of her greatest attributes but so was her ability to love and nurture without any hesitation. She was loyal and honest, a straight shooter that would tell you exactly what was on her mind without holding back. Deana is survived by her husband Ruben Silvas Sr. and her children Ruben Silvas Jr. Leanne (Sean) Brown, Grandchildren Jazmine Brown(Justin Hoang) , Izaac Brown and Izabella Brown, two brothers Robert Leckenby and Joe (Teresa) Leckenby, sister Ramy (Jim)Kupukaa. As well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Deana is proceeded in death by her parents and brother Gene Leckenby. Due to Covid restrictions, a private family graveside service has already been held.
The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home
1401 S. Union St.
Kennewick, WA 99338
(509) 783-9532
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 5, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of Deana - she definitely was, as her family described "...a loyal, honest, straight shooter..." and had the "ability to love and nurture without any hesitation." I am a former teacher in the KSD and had her son in my class. Deana was a very active parent- she and Ruben Sr. were understanding, generous, and parents I could count on for support. I am so saddened for Ruben Sr., Ruben Jr., Leanne and the extended family. My heart and prayers go out to all of you. Thinking of all of you at this time.
Helen Jensen
Friend
September 4, 2020
It's sad when a good woman passes away. Deana was loved and cherished during her life time. Comfort blessings to her family.
Margie Y Wilson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved