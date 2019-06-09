Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEBBIE CHRISTINA (LUKER) SPERLINE. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

DEBBIE CHRISTINA (LUKER) SPERLINE Hillcrest Memorial Center Debbie Christina (Luker) Sperline, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. She was born April 29, 1954 in Brewster, WA to Marvin and Pearl (Moore) Luker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Gary Sperline. Debbie is survived by her sister Jane (Don) Waters and her brother Gary (Michelle) Moore, her brothers-in-laws Roger (Sue) Sperline and Lyle (Tami) Sperline, also, nephews Jerry Dean Ellis, Jim Ellis, Todd Blackman, Tim Blackman and niece Lisa Corbin. Debbie worked as an administrative assistant for many employers in the Tri-Cities. One of her avorite jobs was at Kennewick General Hospital checking patients into the Emergency Department. Debbie's lifelong love of animals especially cats; lead her to her true love working as a veterinary technician. She was fondly known as a "Crazy Cat Lay". In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Trios Hospital and at the Fix Machine Veterinary Clinic. Debbie also enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite spa trips were to hot springs and to Soap Lake with Brenda and Nancy to enjoy the mineral waters. Casinos' were another enjoyment and she looked forward to her trips with Jane and Colleen to Legends Casino. Debbie and Tami were able to visit the Lincoln City Casino when her health was good. A Memorial service and reception will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Avenue, Kennewick, WA on June 14, 2019 ~ 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pet Overpopulation Prevention, 5811 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, WA 99353. Contributions may also be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler, Richland, WA 99352 in thanks for Debbie's excellent care. For online condolences, please visit

DEBBIE CHRISTINA (LUKER) SPERLINE Hillcrest Memorial Center Debbie Christina (Luker) Sperline, passed away peacefully April 23, 2019 at the Hospice House in Kennewick, Washington. She was born April 29, 1954 in Brewster, WA to Marvin and Pearl (Moore) Luker. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Gary Sperline. Debbie is survived by her sister Jane (Don) Waters and her brother Gary (Michelle) Moore, her brothers-in-laws Roger (Sue) Sperline and Lyle (Tami) Sperline, also, nephews Jerry Dean Ellis, Jim Ellis, Todd Blackman, Tim Blackman and niece Lisa Corbin. Debbie worked as an administrative assistant for many employers in the Tri-Cities. One of her avorite jobs was at Kennewick General Hospital checking patients into the Emergency Department. Debbie's lifelong love of animals especially cats; lead her to her true love working as a veterinary technician. She was fondly known as a "Crazy Cat Lay". In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at Trios Hospital and at the Fix Machine Veterinary Clinic. Debbie also enjoyed traveling. Some of her favorite spa trips were to hot springs and to Soap Lake with Brenda and Nancy to enjoy the mineral waters. Casinos' were another enjoyment and she looked forward to her trips with Jane and Colleen to Legends Casino. Debbie and Tami were able to visit the Lincoln City Casino when her health was good. A Memorial service and reception will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Avenue, Kennewick, WA on June 14, 2019 ~ 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pet Overpopulation Prevention, 5811 W. Van Giesen, West Richland, WA 99353. Contributions may also be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler, Richland, WA 99352 in thanks for Debbie's excellent care. For online condolences, please visit www.AskHillcrest.com Published in Tri-City Herald on June 9, 2019

