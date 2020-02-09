Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Debbie Maiuri. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DEBBIE MAIURI Einan's at Sunset Debbie went home with Jesus February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on January 12, 1948 in Walla Walla, WA to Ellery and Marita Duncan. Debbie graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1966. She married her best friend, Jerry Maiuri, September 10, 1966 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla, WA. The city of Walla Walla always remained a very special place in her heart; especially the "Green Parkers". In 1973 Jerry and Debbie relocated to Richland, WA where they raised their 2 children, Jennifer Ann and Steven William. When the kids were young Debbie was very active in volunteering her time with Mid-Columbia Ballet where her daughter Jennifer danced. She was also very active in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Spaulding Elementary school where both her children attended. Debbie also worked as a Pharmacy Technician and Bookkeeper at Osco Pharmacy and Prescription Pharmacy before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. Truly, her life's work was her children and grandchildren. Debbie is best known for her amazing cooking and baking. She enjoyed making various family recipes and numerous holiday cookies, pies, and cakes. Pecan pie was her favorite. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandkids and was overjoyed about each one of them. Through the years she stayed very busy attending all of their sporting events and dance competitions. She was their number one fan! The beach was among one of Debbie's favorite places to be. She loved spending time at the beach with her family, friends, and attending Duncan Cousin Reunions. Debbie is survived by her husband Jerry, her son Steven, and daughter-in-law Natalie of Richland, WA. She is also survived by her brother Brian Duncan (Connie) of El Cajon, CA and her grandkids Zakary Davis, Jakob Davis of West Richland, WA and Sophia Grace Maiuri of Richland, WA. Her honoree grandkids, Matthew Chalaris, Michael Chalaris, Adam Davis and multiple nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Ellery & Marita Duncan, her daughter Jennifer, and granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Maiuri. Catholic Mass and funeral service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland at 11am, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will follow in the church gathering space after the service. There will be a private family ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens immediately following the gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be sent to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

DEBBIE MAIURI Einan's at Sunset Debbie went home with Jesus February 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born on January 12, 1948 in Walla Walla, WA to Ellery and Marita Duncan. Debbie graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1966. She married her best friend, Jerry Maiuri, September 10, 1966 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Walla Walla, WA. The city of Walla Walla always remained a very special place in her heart; especially the "Green Parkers". In 1973 Jerry and Debbie relocated to Richland, WA where they raised their 2 children, Jennifer Ann and Steven William. When the kids were young Debbie was very active in volunteering her time with Mid-Columbia Ballet where her daughter Jennifer danced. She was also very active in the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) at Spaulding Elementary school where both her children attended. Debbie also worked as a Pharmacy Technician and Bookkeeper at Osco Pharmacy and Prescription Pharmacy before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. Truly, her life's work was her children and grandchildren. Debbie is best known for her amazing cooking and baking. She enjoyed making various family recipes and numerous holiday cookies, pies, and cakes. Pecan pie was her favorite. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandkids and was overjoyed about each one of them. Through the years she stayed very busy attending all of their sporting events and dance competitions. She was their number one fan! The beach was among one of Debbie's favorite places to be. She loved spending time at the beach with her family, friends, and attending Duncan Cousin Reunions. Debbie is survived by her husband Jerry, her son Steven, and daughter-in-law Natalie of Richland, WA. She is also survived by her brother Brian Duncan (Connie) of El Cajon, CA and her grandkids Zakary Davis, Jakob Davis of West Richland, WA and Sophia Grace Maiuri of Richland, WA. Her honoree grandkids, Matthew Chalaris, Michael Chalaris, Adam Davis and multiple nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents, Ellery & Marita Duncan, her daughter Jennifer, and granddaughter Grace Elizabeth Maiuri. Catholic Mass and funeral service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland at 11am, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will follow in the church gathering space after the service. There will be a private family ceremony at Sunset Memorial Gardens immediately following the gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be sent to the Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice Care, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close