DEBBIE (CARLILE) PHEASANT Debbie (Carlile) Pheasant, 60, passed away October 28, 2019. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Harold Carlile and stepfather John Jochen. She is survived by her mother, Mary Jochen; siblings Dana Schrock and David Carlile; niece, Ashley Gritten, nephew, Tyler Carlson, and 2 great nieces Runa Gritten and Matilda Carlson. Debbie was born and raised in Richland, Washington where she graduated high school, and continued to live most of her life. Debbie's joy was her two beloved Alaskan Malamutes. They went everywhere together and enjoyed each other's company. Debbie worked in the food industry for many years, at grocery store delis and larger scale daycare and eldercare kitchens. Debbie will be remembered for her endearing love and commitment to her family, her creative artistic talent, and love of the Seattle Seahawks. RIP Debbie, we love you.



