DEBORAH DARLENE DELL 9/27/51 ~ 4/21/20 Mueller's Tri-Cities FH Deborah Darlene Dell, age 68, was carried home in the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 where she will bask in the glory of the Eternal Life that she so richly deserves. Deborah (Deb), was born on September 27, 1951, in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, to Walter and Donna (Darlene) Dell. Deborah moved to Kennewick, WA in 1964 with her parents and two brothers and was a 1969 graduate of Kennewick High School. Deborah spent several years working as a dental assistant before returning to school to become a RN in 1994 through the nursing program at Columbia Basin College. While working full time, Deborah continued her education, pursuing her dream to become a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner through Gonzaga University. Deborah graduated from Gonzaga University in 2007. Deborah was able to open her own private practice in 2015, after working several years as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner for others within our community. Deborah selflessly, and tirelessly, dedicated 26 years of her life to helping and healing others within the mental health community. Her compassion, empathy and drive to improve the resources available for mental health will forever be part of her legacy. Deborah's radiant smile that lit up her eyes when she saw you and her contagious, infectious laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew her. When Deborah was not working, she was creating fun, loving, and memorable memories with the grandchildren she so loved and adored. Deborah also dedicated much of her time and energy to her church community, giving graciously and quite generously. Deborah's profound spiritual faith gave her comfort during her brief and valiant fight against Gastric Cancer that took her from her loved ones and our community way too soon. Deborah knew that she was going home to begin her journey of Eternal Life which gave her peace. Deborah is survived by her father, Walter E. Dell; her three children, Mike (Danielle) Baldwin, Amber Baldwin (Scott Darrington), and Cameron (Kristin) Baldwin; her three biological grandchildren, Noah Baldwin, Leah Baldwin, and Gavin Baldwin; her two grandchildren, Alan Darrington and Alexa Darrington, who she graciously embraced and had unconditionally loved for the past 7 years; her two brothers, Larry (Teresa) Dell, and Dave (April) Dell; her nephews, Kurtis Dell, Mason Dell, Jason Dell, and Michael Paul Dell; her nieces, Andrea Fox, and Brittany Dell along with several other extended family members. Deborah also leaves behind many, many friends, colleagues, patients, and so many other individuals impacted by her phenomenal care in the mental health field and medical community that we will never know. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother, Donna (Darlene) Dell. You may no longer physically walk amongst us, but we feel your strength, your grace, your tenacity, your generosity, and your love all around us. We feel you giving us permission to wipe our tears to celebrate your life, instead of grieving the loss of you. We will cherish our memories of you, and with you, and will give selflessly to others in honor of your memory. In lieu of flowers, our family would appreciate donations given to Tri City Chaplaincy who lovingly, caringly, and so kindly helped care for our mother during her final weeks of life. This organization made it possible for our mother to pass peacefully at home, surrounded by her father, children and grandchildren. Without this agency, this would not have been possible. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date and a notice placed in the Tri City Herald with the details so we may all come together and honor Deborah's life. * He shall give his angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways * Psalm 91:11-12 The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 3, 2020.