DEBORAH LEE MCDOWELL Deborah fought a difficult battle with cancer. Sadly her battle ended on April 26, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1962 in Harrisburg. PA. She died with grace and dignity with her family surrounding her. She is survived by her husband Gary Mc-Dowell, parents Robert and Linda Delarm, children Curtis Blunck (Victoria), Anthony Blunck (Nicole), Andrea Gray (Anthony), Susan Brown (Jason), Sara Lovelace (Dover), Gary McDowell II (Megan), 19 grandchildren, brothers Dale Donmoyer (Marcia), Tom Donmoyer (Janet). A Celebration of Life will be Sat. May 4 at 4:00pm. Place: CG's Pub House. Please RSVP by Friday, May 3 at 11:00am @ 509-221-0699
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 2, 2019