DEBORAH LYNN ROBBINS Einan's at Sunset Deborah was born to Jean and Elmer Thompson in Richland in 1951, she attended Richland schools and after a career in banking, she earned her Master's Degree in social work from Eastern Washington University. Deborah died at home on October 12, 2019. As a social worker in Spokane, Deborah worked with homeless women and women and children affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. After returning to the Tri-Cities, Deborah worked with at-risk kids, people grieving the loss of loved ones and those whose loss was from suicide. She loved her work, her family, a good belly laugh, her many plants, Anthony's for dinner, this beautiful planet, Kind Bars, Jethrow Leroy Gibbs (NCIS), and above all, the children yours, mine and everyone's. Deborah leaves behind her sister, Kathleen Bauknight, brother-in-law, Bruce, nephews: Sam and Jeremiah and many cousins. Memorial donations may be made to the Bereavement Program at Chaplaincy Health Care. 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA 99352. A memorial to celebrate Deborah's life will be held in the Spring. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

