DEBRA ANN TAKASUMI Debra Ann Takasumi, 67, of Kennewick, WA, passed away on November 19, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on July 16, 1952 in Richland, WA to Paul and Utako Fujihara. Debby graduated from Kennewick High School in 1970. Following graduation, she attended Willa-mette University and Washington State University. In January of 1972, she married Dennis Takasumi, her husband of 47 years. She spent the next four years traveling with her husband in the Navy, living in: Chicago, San Francisco, and Yokosuka, Japan. While living in Japan, she taught conversational English in Yokohama and served as a preschool teacher at the Navy base. She traveled to: Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Bangkok and Taiwan where she was able to ride elephants, charm snakes and visit many, many temples. In 1975, Debby and Dennis returned to Kennewick, WA where they remained for the next 44 years. Together they raised three amazing children. She returned to school and graduated from Eastern Washington University in 1989 with a Bachelors in Education. She spent the next 24 years teaching first grade at Edison Elementary, the same school that she had attended as a student herself. It was a true passion and her students were everything to her. Debby enjoyed being an active grandma, golfing, traveling, spending time with friends and family, and caring for others. She never missed a sporting event, babysitting, special event, or opportunity to make them smile. She was always giving and supportive of those around her. She had an amazing spirit. For many in her community, she was their rock. Debby is survived by her husband Dennis Takasumi, son Kris (Joy) Takasumi, daughters Alexis (Shane) Takasumi West, and Logan Meyers. Granddaughters: Chloe Meyers, Lily Meyers, and Eleanor West. Sisters: Sue (Aaron) Fujihara Ward, Jami Fujihara, Tammy Fujihara, and brother Steve (Mary) Fujihara. A Celebration of Life will be held at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland, WA on Saturday, December 7that 10:30 a.m. There will be a reception following at J. Bookwalter Winery in Richland, WA from 1-3 p.m.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 27, 2019