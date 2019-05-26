DEBRA HISSONG Debra (Debbe) Hissong, age 65, from Kennewick, WA. Peacefully passed away on Monday, May 20th in Howell, MI after her 6 year struggle with ALS. She was born February 20th, 1954 to Mert and Marilynn LaFortune. Debbe was a mother of 3 children. She enjoyed scrapbooking, taking photos of family, and showering her grand-children with presents. Left to honor and remember Debbe in life are her 2 sons Chad (April) Hissong and Kurt (Katie) Hissong. Her grandchildren Tyler, Leandra, Avayia, Ziyah, and Zehna. Her Mother Marilynn LaFortune. Her siblings Paul (Lecia) LaFortune, Susan (Kevin) Schultz, Jerry (Sandy) LaFortune, and Tom (Tami) LaFortune. Her cousin Rick Mathis and many other cousins, nieces, and nephews. Debbe was preceded in death by her daughter Melissa Hissong and father Mert LaFortune. Funeral services will be held Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kennewick. Debbe's family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff at Reverence Hospice and Medilodge of Howell, MI, and Right at Home. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the compassionate Miranda Gutierrez. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Debbe can be made to ALS of Michigan at ssl.charityweb.net/ alsofmichigan/.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 26, 2019