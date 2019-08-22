Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELMA CORDON MCAFFEE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELMA CORDON MCAFFEE Hillcrest Memorial Center Delma Cordon McAffee, 94, passed away with family by her side on Friday, August 16, 2019. Delma was born on April 23, 1925 in Driggs, Idaho to her parents Edgar and Audrey (Nelson) Cordon. She married Melvin Coleman Mc- Affee in 1945. Delma worked as a Reg- istered Nurse for the Othello Community Hospital. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Delma is survived by her children Ralph Melvin (Ann Marie Morrill) McAffee, Kola (Will) Robison, Allan Cordon McAffee, and Audrey Kay (Rod) Nelson; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild, and one brother Shelby Cordon. She was preceded in death by her husband; one sister Kola Cordon; three brothers Nelson, Nolan and Darrell; two grandchildren, Wendy Robinson and Julie Delma McAffee. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Columbia Basin Chapel) 7750 Eltopia West Road, Eltopia, WA. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 starting at 9:00a.m., with her Funeral Service starting at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside service at Riverview Heights Cemetery, 1200 South Olympia Street, Kennewick, WA. Please sign her online guestbook at

