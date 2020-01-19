Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELORE WALLGREN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELORE WALLGREN Delore Wallgren, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home Thursday, December 19th , 2019. De was born to Arthur and Hattie Wallgren in Preston, Idaho on October 27th, 1928. De had one brother Rex Wallgren, and one sister Eva Joy. De joined the United States Army and served as a corporal. Upon returning to Preston he met his future wife Dorothy Jean Bosen. De and Jean were married January 6 th , 1951 and were later sealed in the LDS temple. They remained married for fifty four years until her passing in 2005. They had three children Scott, Carl, and Lynda. The family lived in Idaho Falls, San Jose California, and eventually settled in the Tri-Cities in 1972. De enjoyed many things in his life. He loved his family, traveling, golfing, reading, riding his bicycle, and even dirt biking. De and Jean loved to travel together and often took their kids on trips. They traveled to Bear Lake when the kids were younger with his brother Rex and his family and his in-laws. After the kids grew up and the grandkids were born the extended family took many trips to McCall Idaho, and more than once he would tell everyone to "not tell your mother" when he would crash his motorcycle. De and Jean took many trips with their good friends Bill and Jo Yale. Bill and Jo were great friends for De and Jean and they spent many enjoyable times together. De was an avid golfer and a long-time member of the Tri-City Country Club. He was known to all of his golfing buddies as Boomer, which is a name that stuck with him even after "retired" from golfing. He was always doing something, and remained active until the last couple of months of his life. He was a member of a gym until he was almost 90 and even when he stopped being able to take his bicycle outside to ride he had a stationary bike at his house that he would ride. His greatest joy in life was his family. He was the person that we could all count on for anything. He kept track of every birthday, every important event, and always acknowledged the successes of his family. He attended countless sporting events for his children, grandchildren, and even his great-grandchildren. He was so proud of everyone and always let us know how much we were loved. He was infinitely patient with his family and a kind man to everyone he met. De is survived by his three children son Scott Wallgren and wife Sandy, his son Carl Wallgren and wife Denine, his daughter Lynda Haug and husband Steve. He is also survived by his fourteen grandchildren, and his twelve great-grandchildren. As per his request there will be no immediate funeral services. Family and friends will gather together in spring for a celebration of life. *The family would like to thank Dr. Fareed Arif for the wonderful care he provided De. We knew him as dad, grandpa, Spanky, Boomer, and Big Papa and we will miss and love him always.

