DELORES LORETTA PRATHER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Delores "Dolly" L. Prather, 78, passed away on November 21, 2019, surrounded by family at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, WA. Dolly was born on September 21, 1941 in Ladysmith, Wisconsin to Walter and Alma Edming. She graduated from Glen Flora High School in 1959 in Glen Flora, WI. In 1971, Dolly attended Govan Beauty School in Kennewick and became a hairdresser. She worked and owned the Hair Shack and then Hair Handlers until 1991. Phil and Dolly bought Columbia Cultured Marble in Kennewick in 1989 and both worked until they retired in 2004. Dolly is survived by her husband Phil; four children, Debbie (John Hull), Jon (Stacy Wahl), David (Takako Prather) and Richard Prather; 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Valerie Lamoureux, brothers Llewellyn, Roger (Jody) and James (Marty) Edming and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 1pm at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 1, 2019