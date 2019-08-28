Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DELORES WINTERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DELORES WINTERS Einan's at Sunset DELORES WINTERS passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, August 25, 2019, after a life-time of illness and cancers. Delores was born on December 10, 1933, in Windom, KS, the second child of Ernest and Nellie Smyres. She spent most of her childhood in Kansas and Raton, NM before moving to Salem, OR, where she graduated high school in 1952. On the request of a girlfriend and her boyfriend, Delores went on a blind-date with the boyfriend's brother. Three months later they drove all night to Virginia City, NV, and were married the day after Christmas the same yearan amazing marriage of love that lasted 57 years until the death of her husband, Howard. In 1954, she and Howard moved to the Tri-Cities to work at the Hanford projects. She quit work when she had her first child, Debra in 1954. A little over four years later they had their second child, Wade. In the early 1960's, while attending by an invite to the Richland First Baptist Church, both Howard and Delores realized their need for salvation through Jesus Christ and each chose to accept His free gift of salvation. Through all her decades of illness and four cancers, she never once turned her eyes off Jesus, healer and perfecter of her faith. After her kids graduated, Delores did secretarial work at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory until she retired in the mid-80s. Her main hobby was her flower gardensapart from her three grandchildren of course. She is survived by her two children Debra (and Mark) and Wade (and Tammy), three grand- children and four great grandchildren. Delores' Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset. Memorial gifts can be made to Liberty Christian School. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

