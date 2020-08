DELORIS M. SLEATER 12/20/1932 -08/17/2020 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home DELORIS MAXINE HUBBARD WAS BORN IN FT. LARAMIE, WYO TO OSCAR E HUBBARD AND ETHEL E JOSE HUBBARD ON 2/20/1932, THE 3RD OF 5 CHILDREN. IN 1947 HER FAMILY MOVED TO RIVER ROAD IN WHAT IS NOW COLUMBIA PARK. DELORIS MET THE LOVE OF HER LIFE WHEN SHE MET JERRY SLEATER. THEY HAD THEIR FIRST DATE ON 12/20/1947. THEY BOTH ATTENDED KENNEWICK HIGH SCHOOL AND GRADUATED IN THE CLASS OF 1950. DELORIS AND JERRY MARRIED ON 07/29/1950. WHILE JERRY WORKED FOR SAFEWAY, DELORIS WAS THE HOME MAKER, WIFE, AND MOTHER OF 4 CHILDREN. ADELIA, GERALD JR, LINDA, AND PATRICIA. IN 1962, JERRY GAVE UP WORKING FOR SAFEWAY AND HE AN DELORIS PURCHASED RAY'S GROCERY FROM JERRY'S PARENTS. DELORIS ADDED BUSINESS OWNER TO HER MANY JOBS. IN 1984 THE STORE WAS SOLD AND DELORIS AND JERRY "RETIRED", IF HAVING OVER 50 RENTAL PROPERTIES CAN BE CALLED RETIRED. DELORIS WAS ACTIVE IN THE RED CROSS, KENNEWICK BAPTIST CHURCH, BIBLE STUDIES, GARDENING, KNITTING, AND KEEPING JERRY IN LINE. IN 1990 THEY TOOK THE STORE BACK AND RESOLD IT IN 1994. SADLY, RAY'S GROCERY BURNT TO THE GROUND LABOR DAY WEEKEND OF 1997. DELORIS WENT TO MEET JERRY IN HEAVEN ON AUGUST 17, 2020 AT 4:30 IN THE AFTERNOON. DELORIS IS PRE- CEEDED IN DEATH BY HER LOVING HUSBAND OF 68 YEARS 8 MONTHS, JERRY SLEATER, HER PARENTS OSCAR AND ETHEL, BROTHER GERALD, INFANT SISTER BERNICE, PARENTS-IN-LAW RAY AND EMMA SLEATER, BROTHERS - IN-LAW, RAY, DAVE, AND BILL SLEATER. THOSE LEFT BEHIND TO CHERISH HER MEMORY ARE ADELIA YEAGER. GERALD JR AND WIFE WINONA, LINDA SLEATER, AND PARTRICIA AND HUSBAND DAVE VAUGHT. 6 GRANDCHILDREN; DAVID YEAGER, JERRY DEE SLEATER, PATRICK CLARK JR, SCOTT SLEATER, DANA DeWEBER, AND KASI SLEATER. GREAT GRANDCHILDREN; AMBER, TAYLOR, CHRISTIAN, ABIGAIL, ALORA, ZOE, SAMANTHA, DANIEL, CALEB, GABRIEL, KAYLYNN, ERIK, AND HUGO; GREAT-GREAT GRANDSON KARSON, AND ONE GREAT-GRAND DAU- GHTER MAGNOLIA IS ON THE WAY. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com