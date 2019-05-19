Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENISE PULLIAM GONZALES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DENISE PULLIAM GONZALES Denise Pulliam Gonzales passed away in her home on May 8, 2019, she surrounded by family and friends. She was the baby of 5 girls born to Keith and Imogene Pulliam on November 28, 1961. Denise is preceded in death by husband, Gene Gonzales, Parents, Keith and Imogene Pulliam, and sister Charla. She is survived by daughter LaNinya (Jason), grandkids, Amrea and Asher Jansky, sisters, Pam, Karen, Michelle, and many others who loved her. Denise was a great wife, mom, daughter, sister, and friend, but she most treasured being Noni (grandma). Her world changed the minute her grandkids were born. She loved them with all she had. She loved antiquing, scrapbooking, and going to the beach. When she was younger she enjoyed spending countless hours skiing behind her families boat. Denise was a lover of animals and immediately fell head over heels in love with any animal she came in contact with. Her dogs were spoiled by all the love and treats she gave them. May we find comfort in knowing that after a long battle with her disease, she is finally at peace. Thank you to all those who helped in this journey. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to your local Humane Society or Pet over Population. Please join us for a SWEET celebration of Denise's life. Thursday, May 23rd. Drop in anytime between 5-7pm for dessert at Blank Space Tri Cities 5453 Ridgeline Drive #140, Kennewick, 99338

