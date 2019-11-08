Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENISE RICKEL. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

DENISE RICKEL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Denise Rickel (Razor) passed away on October 28, 2019 surrounded by family after a 17 year battle with breast cancer. Denise was born May 7, 1952 in Pasco, WA, the first of three children of Hubert and Delores Razor (Van Hollebeke). She graduated in 1970 from Kennewick High School. She lived happily in the Tri Cities most of her adult life, working as a dispatcher for the Washington State Patrol, a flagger for Pavement Surface Control and as a stay at home Mom. Growing up, she and her family were very involved in 4-H and horse shows. She was a princess on the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Court in 1970 and Queen in 1971, along with her arabian, Cameo. Denise enjoyed reading and her companion dachshunds, as well as spending time with family. In 1971, she married Patrick Rosencrans and they had one daughter, Jennifer Brown (Rosencrans). She is preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Delores Razor; and former husbands, Ronald Howe and Jerry Rickel. She is survived by daughter Jennifer Brown, sister Lori Smith Nielson and husband Ralph, brother Cameron Razor and wife Lucy. She will be missed by grandchildren Chayce Sorbel, Haylee Brown, Cody Brown, Helyn Brown and many beloved nieces and nephews. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at the Moose Lodge, 2617 W Sylvester St., Pasco, Wa on Saturday November 9th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Denise's Honor to the Tri Cities Cancer Center. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

