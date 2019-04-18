Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS K. GOODENOUGHM. View Sign

DENNIS K. GOODENOUGH Dennis K. Goodenough was a dedicated family man that put his family first before his personal wants. He was a retired Hanford Engineer and lived a full 74 years married to his wife Gay-lynne for 53 years. He is survived by his sister Elaine, wife Gaylynne, his four children Keith, Rich, Melissa, and Kim, and five grandchildren Tim, Dan, Lorelei, Lucas, and Desi. He fought a courageous battle with cancer but passed away on April 16, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and children in his final moments. On Friday, April 19th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3701 Watkins Way, West Richland, WA 99353 will be a Viewing at 9:00 am; and the Services to begin in the Main Chapel at 10:00 am.

DENNIS K. GOODENOUGH Dennis K. Goodenough was a dedicated family man that put his family first before his personal wants. He was a retired Hanford Engineer and lived a full 74 years married to his wife Gay-lynne for 53 years. He is survived by his sister Elaine, wife Gaylynne, his four children Keith, Rich, Melissa, and Kim, and five grandchildren Tim, Dan, Lorelei, Lucas, and Desi. He fought a courageous battle with cancer but passed away on April 16, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife and children in his final moments. On Friday, April 19th, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3701 Watkins Way, West Richland, WA 99353 will be a Viewing at 9:00 am; and the Services to begin in the Main Chapel at 10:00 am. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 18, 2019

