DENNIS LEE FISCHER Burns Mortuary of Hermiston Dennis Lee Fischer of Umatilla was born August 15, 1944 in Portland, Oregon the son of Herbert and Sarah (Fox) Fischer. Dennis passed away on Friday March 6, 2020 in Umatilla at the age of 75 surrounded by the love of his family and God's grace. Dennis lived in Sunnyside, WA throughout his childhood where he attended Granger High school. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1962 at the age of seventeen. Dennis married his best friend and the love of his life Ruth Gregory in Union Gap, WA on August 22, 1964. Dennis's time in the Navy included stations in Alaska during the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake, Thailand where he performed computer searches assisting in the return of Military Soldiers who were MIA and KIA. Rota Spain where he and Ruth welcomed their son Michael Dennis, two years later a daughter Arlene Elaine, and then while stationed in San Diego, CA they welcomed their third child Michelle Dennise. Dennis retired from the Navy after 20 years of service as a Chief in the Computer Programming field and moved his family to Washington State. Dennis worked for Boeing Computer Services in Richland, WA as Site Security Manager of Computer Technology retiring after 20 years. Dennis and Ruth owned and operated a small family business, F&P's NW Mailing Systems for ten years before going into full retirement. Dennis and Ruth were best of friends and enjoyed many activities together such as, traveling in their RV, snowbirding to Arizona for several years and serving as camp hosts for several Oregon State Parks including Emigrant Springs and Hat Rock. While Dennis enjoyed yard work and woodworking spending time with his family was his first love. He was preceded in death by his parents; Herbert and Sarah; son, Michael; son-in-law, Eric Peterson. He is survived by his wife of fifty five years, Ruth; Daughters, Arlene Peterson and Michelle Wilson, her husband Mike; grandchildren, SarahAnne, LeeAnne and husband David, Mikhail, Celicia and Miles; great grandchildren, Haegon, Vienna and Kamden; mother, Edith Fischer; and several brothers and sisters and extended family members. A Celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at South Hills Church 3700 W. 27th Ave Kennewick, WA. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. Family suggest memorial contributions be made to or to Franklin Graham Samaritan's Purse. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 11, 2020

