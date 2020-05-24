DENNIS RIEGLE Shoshone Funeral Service Dennis Rae Riegle, 75, of Osburn, ID, passed away at his home on May 4, 2020. Dennis was born on August 11, 1944 in Wallace, ID, a son of the late Donald and Genevieve Carroll Riegle. After graduation from Wallace High School, Dennis joined the US Army and was a Paratrooper something he was very proud of. Dennis later went on to become a school teacher and earned a PHD in Education. Dennis loved animals and took in many strays throughout his life giving them a happy and healthy home. Dennis is preceded in death by two siblings, Donald Riegle and Dolores Goodman. Survivors include a brother, Darrell Peterson of Seattle, WA; two sisters, Melva Jesse of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Sarah Peterson of Spokane Valley, WA. Services will remain private. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 24, 2020.