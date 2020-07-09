1/
Dennis Winter
1946 - 2020
DENNIS WINTER Dennis G. Winter passed away on July 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Dennis was born to Ross and Betty Winter in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on October 25, 1946. He lived in St. Johns, Newfoundland, where he graduated from high school. He attended Walla Walla College where he met his wife of 52 years, Darlene. They moved to Canada where they had two children, David and Kimberly. They returned to the Tri-Cities in 1979. He retired from Fluor Federal Services in 2012. He was active member of the Riverview Seventh-Day Adventist Church. He is survived by his wife; Darlene, son David (Luz) and his daughter Kimberly (John) Murdoch and two grandchildren, Aidan and Zoey, sister Debi Winter and Sierra Koerting, brother Harvey, foster parents Fern and Floyd Penstock. Dennis will be buried at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. A celebration of his life will be held later. We want to thank Hospice and Home Instead for their love and support. Life Tributes Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
