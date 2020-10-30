Deretha "Dee" Ada (Adcock) Goodson
January 5, 1943 - October 21, 2020
Richland , Washington - Deretha "Dee" Ada (Adcock) Goodson, age 77, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on October 21, 2020. She was born to Harley and Lois Adcock on January 5, 1943 in Spencerville, Oklahoma. She was the seventh child in a family of eight. In 1947, at the age of 4 she moved with the Adcock family from Oklahoma to California where they worked before moving on to Washington state in January 1948. They made their home in Prosser and farmed forty acres on the Rosa on Hanks and District Line Road. Wearing high heels on a haystack, which caused her to fall, she still stated that, when she was older, she would wear high heels and a flower in her hair. After Dee graduated from Prosser High School in 1961, she moved to California to be with her sister, Sue. There she married and had a daughter, Cheryl. Dee worked as a secretary for a law firm, an advertising agency, and for an insurance company. Dee then moved back to Prosser in 1993 ending up in Richland and working for the Fluor Corporation until her retirement in 2007.
Dee was very engaged in topical news events and listened to MSNBC and CNN. One of her last wishes was to listen to CNN to catch up on the latest news. She was very happy that she had done her civic duty and got her vote in. She liked to read and write, and wrote a book entitled, Soul Memories, and often jotted down poems on scraps of paper. Throughout her life, family was very important to Dee. She always liked to see and hear from them. She even got in on the Zoom boom to keep in touch with her family as it grew to include two great-grandchildren.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Lois Adcock, her brothers Olen Adcock and J.O. Adcock and her sisters, Era Dean, Ruth Cope, and Evelyn Hadsel.
Dee is survived by her daughter Cheryl Johnson and Cheryl's husband, Ray, of Clovis, CA; two grandchildren, Andrew Gorham and his wife, Marie-Clare, of Carmel- by-the-Sea, CA; Stephen Gorham of Pismo Beach, CA; two great-grandchildren Daphne-Marie Gorham and Anders Gorham; sister, Sue Michaelsen of Prosser, WA, and brother Milford Adcock of El Cajon, CA, and many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the American Lung Association
Please email cheryl.goodson@gmail.com for the zoom link and any updates regarding the virtual memorial service.
