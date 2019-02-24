DIANA LEA RUCK Einan's at Sunset Diana Lea Ruck, born in Dallas, Texas, April 11, 1949, went to be with the Lord on January 26th, 2019. Growing up in Dallas, she experienced some important events, including the assassination of John F. Kennedy. She loved the annual summer trips to the family cabin and fishing with her dad near Estes Park, Colorado. Diana graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. After working in Dallas and briefly in Colorado, Diana moved to Amarillo and started a family. There, she met her husband Fred and they were married on August 1, 1981. They moved to Richland, Washington in April 1983 and raised their daughters, Steffani English and Amanda Ruck. Diana also worked in registration at the Kadlec emergency room and later worked assisting kids with special needs in local schools. Diana loved being a grandma, and was very proud of her grandchildren, Christopher, Sylas, and Taryn English. She enjoyed ceramics, scrapbooking, and vacationing in the mountains, especially in Leavenworth, Washington and Estes Park, Colorado. She also enjoyed 'camping' in the Naches River valley as long as a motel, cable TV, and nearby restaurants were included; Squaw Rock Resort being her favorite. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Diana was loved and blessed with good friends during her lifetime. She had empathy towards others who suffered tragedy in their lives, especially since she lost loved ones in the Big Thompson Flood in Colorado in 1976. She will be interred at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Richland, Washington. Diana was preceded in death by her parents Horace and Margaret Roberts, her sister Eileen, and two nieces Lisa and Teresa. A Memorial Service is to be held on March 4, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home, 915 ByPass Hwy, Richland, WA 99352. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Special Olympics https://impact. sowa.org/campaign/2019-special-olympics-washington-tricities/c217726. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
