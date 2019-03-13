Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIANE AUNGST. View Sign

DIANE AUNGST On Feb 28, 2019 Diane Aungst passed gently into Jesus' armspointing out to Him, her lovely red fingernails!!! She couldn't wait for Him to see themand for her to see Him. Her long and full life- 104 years- began in Brownsville, Texas with her birth to Frank and Clotilde (Hinojosa) Trimble on September 28, 1914. After the death of her mother, she was raised by her aunt and uncle Tomasa and Charles Frederick Trimble, eventually moving to Baker City, Oregon. Diane met Ray Aungst, the love of her life in Baker City. He fell in love with the pretty girl with the red coat on first sight! They were married in 1940. Ray worked for GE, Battelle, and Westinghouse. They moved to Portland in 1941. In August of 1943, their beautiful daughter, Julianne (Julie) was born. The family moved to Richland in 1951. Diane loved reading and music. She skillfully played piano for many churches and other gatherings over the years. She got her last instrument, a keyboard, at the age of 102!!! Her eyesight limited her ability to devour as many books at the end of her life, but she never stopped loving to read. She particularly loved to read about politics and history. She was a skilled seamstress. She shared her skills with numerous others. Diane was an active member of Central United Protestant Church until her death. Diane and Ray traveled extensively after Ray's retirement. Julie's untimely death in 2013 left Julie's son, Jamie Kawabata and his wife, Koren and great-granddaughter, Elise, as her only living relatives. They live in Richardson, Texas. A celebration of Diane's life will take place at Central Church in Richland on Monday, March 18 at 1:30 pm.

