DIANE L. MANNING Diane Lynn Manning, age 69, passed away on October 5, 2019 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She was born January 13, 1950 to Eldon and Delores Huebner in Pierre SD. She and her husband of 49 years, Mike Manning, relocated to the Kenne-wick area in 1984. She was a long time employee with Lamb Weston. She is preceded in death by her father, Eldon Huebner and mother, Delores (Huebner) Sorenson. She is survived by her husband Michael (Mike) Manning of Pasco, WA, brother Bill "Butch" (wife Sandi) Huebner of Henderson, NV, 2 daughters, Tara Manning of South Dakota, Tracy (husband Travis) Najera of Kennewick, and 5 grandchildren Isaiah, Isabelle, Iden, Ilias, and Indy Najera of Kennewick. Services arranged by Life Tributes where we will have a Celebration of Life on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3-6pm at Life Tributes Center 314 W 1st Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Oct. 13, 2019