DIANE MARIE RISPOLI TAYLOR Hillcrest Memorial Center Diane Marie Rispoli Taylor, 88, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 under the watch of family and caretakers. She was born November 26, 1931 in Seattle Washington, to Phillip Rispoli and Catherine Bozzello. Diane lived a full and active life. She was married for 62 years to DeMont Taylor and they were longtime residents of the Basin City area. Diane had many talents and abilities. She loved to sing, cook, garden, golf, organize activities and spend time with family and friends. She was very active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which brought her much joy. She enjoyed participating in civic and community service. Diane was a bus driver for the North Franklin School District for 14 years. She loved to wear a raincoat on the last day of school, poised and ready with water balloons, to celebrate the end of school. She was also the director of the Miss Connell Scholarship Program for multiple years. Diane is survived by her husband DeMont; children, Cindy Roberts Kinser, Rick Roberts, Gregg Taylor, as well as 21 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren; and her sister, Margie Sogura. She was preceded in death by children; Christine Roberts Hansen, Kenneth Roberts, Timothy Taylor, granddaughter; Maegen Christine Rodman. Her funeral will be held Saturday May 11th, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the LDS Church building located at 2004 North 24th Ave., Pasco Washington. There will be a viewing from 12-1:30 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Internment to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. For online condolences visit

