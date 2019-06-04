Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DIRK O'DELL VANDIVER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DIRK O'DELL VANDIVER It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Dirk O'Dell Vandiver on Monday, May 20th, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane Washington at the age of 50. He was born September 7, 1968 in Arlington Heights Illinois, to Gary and Marilynn Van-diver. Dirk attended Richland High School, graduating with honors in 1986, receiving letters in football and wrestling. He went on to college in Bellingham at Western Washington University and then came back to Richland working several years as Operations Manager and salesman in the family business at Ballard Storage and Transfer. Fishing the Tucannon River was one of his favorite hobbies along with being skilled at fixing anything to do with computers. After being a cancer survivor of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma he settled into a job at Amazon, putting his tech skills to work as a Digital Specialist. In 2007 he met his partner Donna Chandler and they shared 12 wonderful years together. Dirk enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and had a special passion for barbecuing. Many mouths watered when his barbecued beef brisket was served. Dirk is predeceased by his mother Marilynn Vandiver. Left to cherish his memory are his father Gary Vandiver and partner Sandy Renaud, his partner Donna Chandler and her sons Julian, Parry, his wife Hannah and their daughter Sydney, sister Jenny Talbert and niece Caitlin Talbert all of Richland WA. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fiesta Restaurant, 8524 W. Gage Blvd. Kennewick, WA. Sunday June 9th at 4pm.

