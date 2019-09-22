Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLLYANN GRIMES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOLLYANN GRIMES Dollyann Grimes passed away on September 16 2019 at the age of 83. Dolly was born April 30 1936 in Dalhart Texas to Robert and Tessie Wilson. Dolly had 6 siblings, 5 brothers and 1 sister and she was the baby of the family, she is survived by two siblings, brother Kenneth Wilson and sister Way-meth Tuck. Mom attended school in Prosser Washington and although she did not complete school she got her GED in 1978 and went to Fashion Merchandising School in Seattle Washington soon after. Dollyann was introduced to Robert Grimes by her best friend and Bob's sister Shirley when he was home on leave from the navy in 1950. August 8 1952 they were married, and Christmas Day 1953 their first son Greg was born. The family of three moved to Missouri after work at Hanford slowed and Bob worked on his uncle's farm. Christmas Day 1955 Mike was born and October 1957 Cheryl was born to complete the family of five. The family moved back to Washington in 1960 and raised their family in Sunnyside. Bob continued to work in construction and Dolly was mainly a stay at home mom. When money was tight Dolly worked at the packing houses during spring and summer. Later she worked a full time job in Grandview at the Higgins Brothers farms packing eggs and the 3 children worked summers and weekends gathering eggs for the same place. Some summers the Grimes house was filled with nieces and nephews picking cherries for spending money and Dolly was always there to drive and provide adult supervision. Bob and Dolly continued to live in Sunnyside after the kids graduated until 1984 when they moved to Pasco to be near their children and grand children. Dolly worked as an alterations seamstress at Carl's in the mall for several years and built a successful business doing alterations and custom sewing out of her home for numerous people in the TriCity area. There was nothing Dolly could not sew when asked, she truly enjoyed sewing. Dolly was predeceased by her husband Bob in 2017, they were married for 64 years. She is survived by their three children Greg Grimes (Cindy), Mike Grimes (Jolene) and Cheryl Sanders (Kevin), five grand children Lacey Howard (Mike), Rylan Grimes, (Carrie) Kylie Grimes, Derek Sanders and Tessa Sanders plus 2 great grand children Camden Howard and Layla Howard. The Family of Dollyann would like to take this time to thank the staff at From the Heart and Hospice for the care and kindness they have shown our Mother and family. A celebration of life will be held October 19, 2019. Place and time is still to be determined.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 22, 2019

