Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114

DOLORES ANN KENWORTHY Born September 20, 1942 - Deceased July 17, 2019 Einan's at Sunset Dolores is again with her loving parents Ruby and Virgil Nelson, sister Linda S Lyons and her beloved Aunt Ruth and Uncle Denver Winton and many other relatives too numerous to list by name. To those left behind she left an abundance of love, happiness, and joy. Her passion for having a good time and sense of humor with her family and friends will be remembered by so many. Dolores and Jim enjoyed going to their cabin at Rimrock Lake, and traveling to their special place, Sea and Sand on the Oregon Coast. Since then their cabin at Rimrock Lake has been sold as well as their RV. They now have another special place in the Blue Mountains with approximately 26 acres with an abundance of trees and wild life. Before the boy's grew up and flew the nest to make their own families, many weekends were spent camping and fishing or just going to the Columbia River close by to let them fish while she prepared dinner in the camper, even on a school night. Before Dolores was stricken with MS they loved to square dance every Saturday night. She and Jim taught bowling to many of the Richland Bantam Roosters boy's league in the early years at the Atomic Lanes. Dolores was an avid bowler herself for many years and won many Trophies/awards, but the best prizes won was the tremendous amount of long time and cherished friends made during those years, she truly loved life and lived it to the fullest. Leaving behind is her husband James who was a constant source of love and kindness for over 59 years of marriage. To this union two loving sons were born, Troy and wife Lisa; Tracy and first wife Joy (deceased), all of Kennewick; grandchildren, Charlotte/Tony Jones, Andres Kenworthy, Melissa/James Bryant, James Kenworthy (Troy & Lisa's son); Great Grand babies, Marlee, Gracelynn, Paislee Jones, and Ellie Bryant. Dolores used to say, "Grandkids were God's special gift to us for not killing our own." The grandkids were each loved in their own special way. Lois J Davis (sister) and Dan Lyons (brother-in-law) and special friends (she said you'd know who you were without listing names). Dolores chose to end this life quietly without a conventional ceremony, but wouldn't mind if her family and friends have "special get-together" in her honor. Dolores also wanted all of you to remember the good times and forget any sad times. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10:30am at Sunset Gardens, 915 ByPass Hwy in Richland. BEING OF SOUND MIND ON THE DATE OF APRIL 4, 2019, THESE WORDS ARE FROM DOLORES: I DO NOT WISH TO HAVE ANY FUNERAL. I DON'T WANT ANY TEARS SHED AT MY DEMISE, JUST REMEMBER THE GOOD TIMES WE'VE SHARED. HAVE A PARTY & DRINKS BECAUSE GOOD FOOD AND DRINKS IS WHAT I WANT TO BE REMEMBERED FOR. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

