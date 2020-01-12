DOLORES RAE FLIEGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Dolores Rae Flieger, 85 of Kennewick, Washington, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at her daughter's home surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was born on September 23, 1934 to Ray and Dorothy Simi in Tacoma, Washington. She was raised in Parkland/ Eatonville area. In 1975, she moved to Eastern Washington. She was in the restaurant business all her life. In 1975, she married Ed Flieger. They celebrated their 45 th wedding anniversary in May. She is survived by her husband, Ed; her three children, Lorelei Eaton (Ralph), Debra Allaway (Dick), Bobby Wise and the 3 children she gained when she married Ed; John Flieger, Kirk Flieger (Sheila) and Tammi Trusley, who preceded her in death. She had 10 Grandchildren, 21 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great Great-Grandchild. Her brother, Bob Simi and sister, Darlene Roberts (Bill). Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Dorothy Simi; daughter, Tammi Trusley and her beautiful granddaughter, Julie Eaton Johnson. The service will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home at 1401 S. Union in Kennewick. A celebration of Dolores will follow immediately after the service at Dick and Debi's. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 12, 2020