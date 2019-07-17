Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOLORES RUTH PRATHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOLORES RUTH PRATHER With broken hearts, the family of Dolores Ruth Prather announces her passing at the age of 83 on December 21, 2018, at Platt Valley Medical Center Brighton, Colorado. She was born in Seattle, Washington on January 23, 1935 to Henry and Elise Miller. She was the youngest of three children. She loved to travel. She lived in several states from Washington, California, South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, and ultimately settled in Colorado. She was an artist and loved to paint, draw, and crochet. She also loved to take pictures of the places she visited and crafted those pictures into cards to send to her many family members and friends. She was a member of the Hood County Hummers Walking Club and went on many hikes and walks with the group. She loved to read mystery books and play cards especially cribbage. She loved hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends. She loved football and despite living in Denver was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler, Seattle Seahawk and Washington Huskies fan. She was an active member of the Lions Club in every town she lived. She had many jobs during her life, but ultimately found her passion in Construction as an Assistant Electrical Engineer. She attended the Mountain View Lutheran Church in Thornton, Colorado. She was married for 25 years to Jimmie Ray Prather and they had five children. She leaves behind two daughters Katherine Phillips and JoAnne Koenig, two sons Richard Prather and John Prather, seven Grandchildren, Sarah, Brian, Sabrina, Ashley, Jessica, John Michael, Fiona, five great grandchildren Karter, Trinity, Lilliya, Brody, Lexi, and three nieces Janet, Nancy, Diane and one nephew Larry. Her brother Jack Miller, sister Barbara Hebert, and son Anthony Ray all preceded her to their heavenly home. She made many friends during her life through her travels and all will miss her greatly. There will be a graveside service at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union Street in Kennewick on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 3 pm with a reception following the service.

