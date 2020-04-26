DOLORES (DEE) WELDEN Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Dolores (Dee) Welden, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand mother passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Dee was born in Glendive, Montana. Moving to Kellogg, Idaho as a child she met her lifelong partner and husband at the local donut shop. They married in 1955. Life took them from Kellogg to California, Oregon and Washington. They settled in Washington, living in Tacoma and Tri-Cities. Dolores is survived by her husband Arthur Welden, Daughters, Debbie Welden and Patricia Smith (Bob), Sons, Rick Welden (Melissa) and Jeff Welden (Stacy), 8 grand-children and 18 great grand-children. She will be missed by the family and many friends she left behind. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a future date. In Lieu of Flowers, a donation in Dee's name may be made for the Local Meals on Wheels or Senior Center.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 26, 2020