DOMINGA S. VALDEZ Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Dominga S. Valdez, 86, passed peacefully away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in her home in Pasco, WA. She was born on February 25, 1934 to Albino Saenz and Balbina Treviño Olivarez. Dominga met the love of her life, Toribio N. Valdez, in Plainview, Texas. They married on March 17, 1949 and had five children. In 1964 Dominga and Toribio moved to Pasco, Washington and raised their children in the Columbia Basin. More than anything Dominga loved spending time with her family and friends. On any given day Dominga visited with those near and far through phone calls or with her loved ones who dropped by the house. Dominga had a heart for teaching the next generation how to cook. Her grand-children and great grandchildren enjoyed trying to see if they could get her approval for their cooking skills and everyone loved to share a nice treat or meal with her. Dominga enjoyed completing sewing projects, working in her garden, cheering for the Seahawks, traveling, and watching her favorite TV shows like Bonanza and Walker, Texas Ranger. In the midst of these activities what mattered most to her, and brought her the most joy, was having her family together. Dominga is survived by her children, Louisa and Gilbert Herandez, Delia Valdez, Max and Delfina Valdez, Zack and Barb Valdez, and Mary Gutierrez, her siblings in Texas and Michigan; brothers Leonel Olivarez, Reyes Saenz, and sisters Ismelda Ortiz, Berta Treviño, and Hortencia Olivarez. She had 12 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Toribio N. Valdez, her father Albino Saenz, mother Balbina Olivarez, and brothers Cruz Olivarez and Macario Saenz.

Published in Tri-City Herald on May 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home
1608 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301
(509) 547-3316
