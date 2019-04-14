Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON FAUL. View Sign

DON FAUL Don Faul was born September 9. 1938 in Ward County, North Dakota. He passed on January 14, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by Emilie Faul, 3 stepchildren Jaimie (Tim) Sanduskie, Tye Coleman and Tim Coleman. He was 1 of 12 children. He is survived by his brother Wilbert (Judy) Faul, 5 sisters Louise Mohr, Rose (Ned) Moore, Ardella (Joe) Stafonick, Marcy Faul, Lynette (Harold) Haskins. Many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceeded in death by his parents Fred and Mathilda Faul, 5 brothers, Rolland died at birth, Arnold, Milton, Willie and Lynn. He wore many hats in his adult life. He worked for Warehouser, JD Searl Medical, 2 years in the Army and was a Ironworker for Lampson Crane. He loved his golf and the Spudies he played with. There will be a Celebration of Life on April 20th at the Moose Lodge in Pasco at 2pm. There will also be food, but we need pies. Memorial contributions of your choice.

