DON JAY STEVENS 1949 2019 Don was born in Provo, Utah to Donna and Jay Stevens in 1949. he attended Provo City Schools and obtained a B.S. degree in Chemistry from BYU. He then attended the University of Utah, graduating with a PhD in Physical Chemistry in 1976. He continued his education at the University of Illinois in Urbana, on a fellowship with a biochemistry focus. This led to his lifelong career in Bioenergy that began at Battelle in 1978 and ended with his retirement in 2011. Along the way, he worked with the International Energy Agency headquartered in Paris, France. Following retirement, he served on a national Biomass Technical Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Energy and Agriculture. Don met Dottie in the Chemistry class on his first day at college as a freshman in 1967. They married in June of 1970. Through his work and their interest in travel, they saw the world. But the favorites were the National Parks, most recently the Grand Canyon. Other often visited were Yellowstone, Glacier and Zion Canyon. Don was an avid gardener and their Kennewick home was landscaped like a park. he was also a gifted cook and many evenings were filled with good friends, good wine and excellent meals. Don died after a brief bout of aggressive cancer. he was comforted by his loving wife and support cats. Special thanks to Heartlinks Hospice, Case Manager and RN, for end of life compassionate and professional care
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 24, 2019