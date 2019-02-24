Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DON JAY STEVENS. View Sign

DON JAY STEVENS 1949 2019 Don was born in Provo, Utah to Donna and Jay Stevens in 1949. he attended Provo City Schools and obtained a B.S. degree in Chemistry from BYU. He then attended the University of Utah, graduating with a PhD in Physical Chemistry in 1976. He continued his education at the University of Illinois in Urbana, on a fellowship with a biochemistry focus. This led to his lifelong career in Bioenergy that began at Battelle in 1978 and ended with his retirement in 2011. Along the way, he worked with the International Energy Agency headquartered in Paris, France. Following retirement, he served on a national Biomass Technical Advisory Committee for the U.S. Department of Energy and Agriculture. Don met Dottie in the Chemistry class on his first day at college as a freshman in 1967. They married in June of 1970. Through his work and their interest in travel, they saw the world. But the favorites were the National Parks, most recently the Grand Canyon. Other often visited were Yellowstone, Glacier and Zion Canyon. Don was an avid gardener and their Kennewick home was landscaped like a park. he was also a gifted cook and many evenings were filled with good friends, good wine and excellent meals. Don died after a brief bout of aggressive cancer. he was comforted by his loving wife and support cats. Special thanks to Heartlinks Hospice, Case Manager and RN, for end of life compassionate and professional care

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close